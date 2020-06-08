Dona Ana reports 17 new COVID-19 cases, Otero has 1

Breaking News
by: KTSM Staff

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – New Mexico officials announced 17 new COVID-19 cases in Dona Ana County and one in Otero County on Monday.

No new cases were announced at any of the nearby New Mexican prison facilities.

The New Mexico governor’s office reported at total of 124 new cases and four new deaths in the state, bringing the total to 9,062 cases and 400 deaths.

Here are the totals for the Borderland area:

  • Residents in Dona Ana County: 587
  • Residents in Otero County: 27
  • Federal inmates at Otero County Prison Facility: 275
  • Federal inmates at Otero County Processing Center: 92
  • State inmates at Otero County Prison Facility: 219

Coronavirus Quiz