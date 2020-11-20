Doña Ana County tops previous high with 502 new virus cases reported on Thursday

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) -- Local hotels are seeing a spike of bookings and many any of those checking in are medical workers.

Some medical workers who travel from outside of El Paso are booking rooms to help local hospitals with COVID-19 patients, but are also doing their part to ensure everyone around them is safe especially in the hotels they stay at.

"Our industry was probably hit the hardest," President of the El Paso Hotel and Lodging Association Marco Ortega said the hotel industry was struggling at the start of the pandemic and was running on single digit occupancies.

"We had hotels that had one or two reservations for an entire month and that was really scary for us. Now, business has picked up a lot with different precautionary measures that airports have taken. The companies have taken for their employees traveling," Ortega said.

Within the last two months, Ortega shared the overall hotel occupancy in El Paso has ranged between 60 to 70 percent and added that some bookings have spiked due to the traveling medical workers who are helping local hospitals.