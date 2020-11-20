Doña Ana County tops previous high with 502 new virus cases reported on Thursday

by: Elvia Navarrete

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — New Mexico health officials reported on Thursday 502 new COVID-19 cases in Doña Ana County, 28 new cases in Lincoln County and 65 in Otero County.

As a state, New Mexico announced 3,675 new cases, as well as 12 new deaths.

Two of those deaths were women from Doña Ana County. The patients were hospitalized and one had an underlying condition.

Total positive cases

  • Doña Ana County: 502
  • Otero County: 65
  • State inmates at Otero County Prison: 473
  • Federal inmates at Otero County Prison: 420
  • Inmates at Otero County Processing Center: 191
  • State of New Mexico total: 74,116\

For a detailed look at New Mexico COVID-19 data, visit the State’s dashboard at https://cvprovider.nmhealth.org/public-dashboard.html.

