Doña Ana County sees 438 new virus cases, the highest yet

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – New Mexico health officials announced 438 new COVID-19 cases in Dona Ana County and 50 in Otero County.

As a state, New Mexico announced 2,897 new cases on Wednesday, as well as 26 new deaths.

In Dona Ana there were 8 new deaths. One man in his 90s was hospitalized and the rest of the individuals were hospitalized and had underlying conditions. That included two individuals in there 50s and two others in their 60s.

Total positive cases:

Dona Ana County: 438

Otero County: 50

State inmates at Otero County Prison: 473

Federal inmates at Otero County Prison: 420

Inmates at Otero County Processing Center: 191

State of New Mexico total: 2,897

For a detailed look at COVID-19 data for New Mexico, visit https://cvprovider.nmhealth.org/public-dashboard.html.