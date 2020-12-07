Doña Ana County man, Otero County woman among New Mexico’s new virus deaths

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — A Doña Ana County man in his 70s and an Otero County woman in her 70s are among the 11 new COVID-19-related deaths in New Mexico that were reported on Sunday.

Both patients were hospitalized and the woman from Otero County had underlying conditions.

The 11 deaths bring the statewide total to 1,749 COVID-19-related deaths.

The Health Department also reported 95 new cases in Doña Ana County, 17 new cases in Lincoln County and 12 new cases in Otero County.

Total case numbers are 14,590 total cases in Doña Ana County, 873 cases in Lincoln County and 1,645 total cases in Otero County.

All three counties are in the State’s red level, which means they are at extremely high risk for COVID-19 spread.

For those counties in the red zone, the following restrictions are in place:

Essential Retail: 25 percent of maximum occupancy or 75 customers, whichever is smaller

Food and Drink Establishments: No indoor dining, outdoor dining allowed at 25 percent of maximum occupancy, establishments serving alcohol must close by 9 p.m.

Houses of worship: 25 percent of maximum occupancy

Places of lodging: 40 percent of maximum occupancy for those that are NM Safe Certified, 25 percent for those that are not, 5 guests maximum for vacation rentals

Essential businesses: Must limit operation to only those that are absolutely necessary to carry out essential functions

Mass gatherings limit: 5 persons, 10 vehicles

Close-contact businesses (salons, gyms, etc.): 25 percent of maximum occupancy

Outdoor recreational facilities: 25 percent of maximum occupancy

Close-contact recreational facilities (movie theaters, etc.): Remain closed

All other businesses, including non-essential retail stores: 25 percent of maximum occupancy or 75 customers at one time, whichever is smaller

For a detailed look at COVID-19 data for New Mexico, visit https://cvprovider.nmhealth.org/public-dashboard.html.

