Doña Ana County COVID-19 update: 1 new virus death, 63 new cases

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — One of New Mexico’s virus-related deaths reported on Friday is from Doña Ana County.

The New Mexico Department of Health on Friday reported 19 new deaths in New Mexico related to COVID-19. A man in his 80s from Doña Ana County was among those deaths. He was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

The number of deaths of New Mexico residents related to COVID-19 is now 3,599.

There were 63 new cases in Doña Ana County, 10 new cases in Lincoln County and 18 new cases in Otero County on Friday.

The Health Department reported 318 additional COVID-19 cases, bringing the total number of cases in New Mexico to 182,050. The total number of cases in Southern New Mexico is as follows:

Doña Ana County: 22,292

Lincoln County: 1,510

Otero County: 3,156

For a detailed look at COVID-19 data for New Mexico, visit https://cvprovider.nmhealth.org/public-dashboard.html.