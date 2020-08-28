Doña Ana County adds 22 new COVID-19 cases on Friday, health officials report

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico (KTSM) – On Friday, New Mexico health officials announced 22 new COVID-19 cases in Doña Ana County. Overall, the state added 126 cases.

The Las Cruces Public Schools District also reported that three of its staff members tested positive for COVID-19, but it’s unknown if those cases were added in Friday’s total count.

Here’s a breakdown of the numbers:

22 new cases in Bernalillo County

16 new cases in Chaves County

5 new cases in Curry County

22 new cases in Doña Ana County

10 new cases in Eddy County

1 new case in Grant County

14 new cases in Lea County

2 new cases in Los Alamos County

4 new cases in Luna County

8 new cases in McKinley County

1 new case in Otero County

3 new cases in Roosevelt County

2 new cases in Sandoval County

11 new cases in San Juan County

3 new cases in Santa Fe County

2 new cases in Valencia County

The New Mexico Department of Health also reported three additional deaths in New Mexico related to COVID-19.

They are:

A male in his 90s from Bernalillo County. The individual had underlying conditions and was a resident of Sandia Ridge Center in Albuquerque.

A female in her 30s from Otero County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

A male in his 80s from Quay County. The individual had underlying conditions.

The number of deaths of New Mexico residents related to COVID-19 is now 767.

Overall, New Mexico has reported 25,042 COVID-19 since the pandemic began.

Bernalillo County: 5,743

Catron County: 5

Chaves County: 679

Cibola County: 396

Colfax County: 19

Curry County: 660

Doña Ana County: 2,793

Eddy County: 476

Grant County: 79

Guadalupe County: 32

Harding County: 2

Hidalgo County: 97

Lea County: 1,097

Lincoln County: 166

Los Alamos County: 27

Luna County: 311

McKinley County: 4,178

Mora County: 6

Otero County: 218

Quay County: 60

Rio Arriba County: 353

Roosevelt County: 198

Sandoval County: 1,236

San Juan County: 3,177

San Miguel County: 77

Santa Fe County: 809

Sierra County: 37

Socorro County: 77

Taos County: 115

Torrance County: 63

Union County: 31

Valencia County: 506

The Department of Health currently reports the following numbers of COVID-19 cases among individuals held by federal agencies at the following facilities:

Cibola County Correctional Center: 324

Otero County Prison Facility: 280

Otero County Processing Center: 159

Torrance County Detention Facility: 44

The Department of Health currently reports the following numbers of COVID-19 cases among individuals held by the New Mexico Corrections Department at the following facilities:

Central New Mexico Correctional Facility in Valencia County: 28

Lea County Correctional Facility: 4

Northeast New Mexico Correctional Facility in Union County: 1

Northwest New Mexico Correctional Center in Cibola County: 1

Otero County Prison Facility: 473

Penitentiary of New Mexico in Santa Fe County: 1

Western New Mexico Correctional Facility in Cibola County: 4

Currently, 72 people are hospitalized in New Mexico because of COVID-19.

Health officials also reported that 12,679 COVID-19 cases have been designated as having recovered.

New Mexicans who report symptoms of COVID-19 infection, such as fever, cough, shortness of breath, chills, repeated shaking with chills, muscle pain, headache, sore throat, congestion or runny nose, nausea or vomiting, diarrhea, and/or loss of taste or smell should call their health care provider or the NMDOH COVID-19 hotline immediately (1-855-600-3453).

The Department of Health strongly encourages the following groups to get tested: