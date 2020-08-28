Doña Ana County adds 22 new COVID-19 cases on Friday, health officials report

by: KTSM Staff

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico (KTSM) – On Friday, New Mexico health officials announced 22 new COVID-19 cases in Doña Ana County. Overall, the state added 126 cases.

The Las Cruces Public Schools District also reported that three of its staff members tested positive for COVID-19, but it’s unknown if those cases were added in Friday’s total count.

Here’s a breakdown of the numbers:

  • 22 new cases in Bernalillo County
  • 16 new cases in Chaves County
  • 5 new cases in Curry County
  • 22 new cases in Doña Ana County
  • 10 new cases in Eddy County
  • 1 new case in Grant County
  • 14 new cases in Lea County
  • 2 new cases in Los Alamos County
  • 4 new cases in Luna County
  • 8 new cases in McKinley County
  • 1 new case in Otero County
  • 3 new cases in Roosevelt County
  • 2 new cases in Sandoval County
  • 11 new cases in San Juan County
  • 3 new cases in Santa Fe County
  • 2 new cases in Valencia County

The New Mexico Department of Health also reported three additional deaths in New Mexico related to COVID-19.

They are:

  • A male in his 90s from Bernalillo County. The individual had underlying conditions and was a resident of Sandia Ridge Center in Albuquerque.
  • A female in her 30s from Otero County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
  • A male in his 80s from Quay County. The individual had underlying conditions.

The number of deaths of New Mexico residents related to COVID-19 is now 767.

Overall, New Mexico has reported 25,042 COVID-19 since the pandemic began.

  • Bernalillo County: 5,743
  • Catron County: 5
  • Chaves County: 679
  • Cibola County: 396
  • Colfax County: 19
  • Curry County: 660
  • Doña Ana County: 2,793
  • Eddy County: 476
  • Grant County: 79
  • Guadalupe County: 32
  • Harding County: 2
  • Hidalgo County: 97
  • Lea County: 1,097
  • Lincoln County: 166
  • Los Alamos County: 27
  • Luna County: 311
  • McKinley County: 4,178
  • Mora County: 6
  • Otero County: 218
  • Quay County: 60
  • Rio Arriba County: 353
  • Roosevelt County: 198
  • Sandoval County: 1,236
  • San Juan County: 3,177
  • San Miguel County: 77
  • Santa Fe County: 809
  • Sierra County: 37
  • Socorro County: 77
  • Taos County: 115
  • Torrance County: 63
  • Union County: 31
  • Valencia County: 506

The Department of Health currently reports the following numbers of COVID-19 cases among individuals held by federal agencies at the following facilities:

  • Cibola County Correctional Center: 324
  • Otero County Prison Facility: 280
  • Otero County Processing Center: 159
  • Torrance County Detention Facility: 44

The Department of Health currently reports the following numbers of COVID-19 cases among individuals held by the New Mexico Corrections Department at the following facilities:

  • Central New Mexico Correctional Facility in Valencia County: 28
  • Lea County Correctional Facility: 4
  • Northeast New Mexico Correctional Facility in Union County: 1
  • Northwest New Mexico Correctional Center in Cibola County: 1
  • Otero County Prison Facility: 473
  • Penitentiary of New Mexico in Santa Fe County: 1
  • Western New Mexico Correctional Facility in Cibola County: 4

Currently, 72 people are hospitalized in New Mexico because of COVID-19.

Health officials also reported that 12,679 COVID-19 cases have been designated as having recovered.

New Mexicans who report symptoms of COVID-19 infection, such as fever, cough, shortness of breath, chills, repeated shaking with chills, muscle pain, headache, sore throat, congestion or runny nose, nausea or vomiting, diarrhea, and/or loss of taste or smell should call their health care provider or the NMDOH COVID-19 hotline immediately (1-855-600-3453).

The Department of Health strongly encourages the following groups to get tested:

  • Symptomatic people displaying the COVID-19 symptoms of fever, cough, shortness of breath, chills, repeated shaking with chills, muscle pain, headache, sore throat, congestion or runny nose, nausea or vomiting, diarrhea, and/or loss of taste or smell;
  • Asymptomatic people who are close contacts or household members of people in their infectious period who have already tested positive for the coronavirus;
  • Asymptomatic people who live or work in congregate settings such as long-term care facilities and group homes;
  • Patients who are scheduled for surgery and whose provider has advised them to get tested before the procedure.

