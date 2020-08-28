Doña Ana County adds 22 new COVID-19 cases on Friday, health officials report

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico (KTSM) – On Friday, New Mexico health officials announced 22 new COVID-19 cases in Doña Ana County. Overall, the state added 126 cases.
The Las Cruces Public Schools District also reported that three of its staff members tested positive for COVID-19, but it’s unknown if those cases were added in Friday’s total count.
Here’s a breakdown of the numbers:
- 22 new cases in Bernalillo County
- 16 new cases in Chaves County
- 5 new cases in Curry County
- 22 new cases in Doña Ana County
- 10 new cases in Eddy County
- 1 new case in Grant County
- 14 new cases in Lea County
- 2 new cases in Los Alamos County
- 4 new cases in Luna County
- 8 new cases in McKinley County
- 1 new case in Otero County
- 3 new cases in Roosevelt County
- 2 new cases in Sandoval County
- 11 new cases in San Juan County
- 3 new cases in Santa Fe County
- 2 new cases in Valencia County
The New Mexico Department of Health also reported three additional deaths in New Mexico related to COVID-19.
They are:
- A male in his 90s from Bernalillo County. The individual had underlying conditions and was a resident of Sandia Ridge Center in Albuquerque.
- A female in her 30s from Otero County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A male in his 80s from Quay County. The individual had underlying conditions.
The number of deaths of New Mexico residents related to COVID-19 is now 767.
Overall, New Mexico has reported 25,042 COVID-19 since the pandemic began.
- Bernalillo County: 5,743
- Catron County: 5
- Chaves County: 679
- Cibola County: 396
- Colfax County: 19
- Curry County: 660
- Doña Ana County: 2,793
- Eddy County: 476
- Grant County: 79
- Guadalupe County: 32
- Harding County: 2
- Hidalgo County: 97
- Lea County: 1,097
- Lincoln County: 166
- Los Alamos County: 27
- Luna County: 311
- McKinley County: 4,178
- Mora County: 6
- Otero County: 218
- Quay County: 60
- Rio Arriba County: 353
- Roosevelt County: 198
- Sandoval County: 1,236
- San Juan County: 3,177
- San Miguel County: 77
- Santa Fe County: 809
- Sierra County: 37
- Socorro County: 77
- Taos County: 115
- Torrance County: 63
- Union County: 31
- Valencia County: 506
The Department of Health currently reports the following numbers of COVID-19 cases among individuals held by federal agencies at the following facilities:
- Cibola County Correctional Center: 324
- Otero County Prison Facility: 280
- Otero County Processing Center: 159
- Torrance County Detention Facility: 44
The Department of Health currently reports the following numbers of COVID-19 cases among individuals held by the New Mexico Corrections Department at the following facilities:
- Central New Mexico Correctional Facility in Valencia County: 28
- Lea County Correctional Facility: 4
- Northeast New Mexico Correctional Facility in Union County: 1
- Northwest New Mexico Correctional Center in Cibola County: 1
- Otero County Prison Facility: 473
- Penitentiary of New Mexico in Santa Fe County: 1
- Western New Mexico Correctional Facility in Cibola County: 4
Currently, 72 people are hospitalized in New Mexico because of COVID-19.
Health officials also reported that 12,679 COVID-19 cases have been designated as having recovered.
New Mexicans who report symptoms of COVID-19 infection, such as fever, cough, shortness of breath, chills, repeated shaking with chills, muscle pain, headache, sore throat, congestion or runny nose, nausea or vomiting, diarrhea, and/or loss of taste or smell should call their health care provider or the NMDOH COVID-19 hotline immediately (1-855-600-3453).
The Department of Health strongly encourages the following groups to get tested:
- Symptomatic people displaying the COVID-19 symptoms of fever, cough, shortness of breath, chills, repeated shaking with chills, muscle pain, headache, sore throat, congestion or runny nose, nausea or vomiting, diarrhea, and/or loss of taste or smell;
- Asymptomatic people who are close contacts or household members of people in their infectious period who have already tested positive for the coronavirus;
- Asymptomatic people who live or work in congregate settings such as long-term care facilities and group homes;
- Patients who are scheduled for surgery and whose provider has advised them to get tested before the procedure.