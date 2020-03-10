Dance conference at UTEP canceled as coronavirus concerns mount

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — The American College Dance Association’s South-Central regional conference scheduled for this coming weekend was canceled Monday as concerns over the spread of the COVID-19 coronavirus mount.

The region’s conference was scheduled to begin March 12, however, coordinator Cristina Goletti sent a notice to attendees regarding the cancelation on Monday.

“It is with deep regret that we write to inform you that we are canceling ACDA 2020 South-Central Conference, in El Paso, due to the ongoing and growing threat posed by the Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak around the world and in the United States,” Goletti said in an e-mail.

The ACDA operates to support dance programs in higher education throughout the country through regional conferences and festivals. The South-Central Conference scheduled at UTEP is just one of 13 regional conferences scheduled for the month of March.

Event coordinators had hoped the conference could proceed as planned, saying they were continually monitoring CDC guidance and reporting on the pandemic as it inched closer to Texas.

“The last 48-72 hours has seen an increasingly steep trend line of cancellations of conferences, meetings, and other gatherings throughout the country, with an increasing number of institutions imposing travel and meeting restrictions on faculty and staff,” said Goletti. Those factors played a role in the decision to cancel this year’s event.

The group is evaluating the financial implications of the cancelations and will have additional information for those who were planning on attending the conference at a later date.