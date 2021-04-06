Vaccines available to all UTEP students and faculty

This picture taken on November 17, 2020 shows a syringe and a bottle reading “Vaccine Covid-19. (Photo by JOEL SAGET/AFP via Getty Images)

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — The University of Texas at El Paso announced on Tuesday it is offering COVID-19 vaccines on Friday and Saturday to all students, faculty and staff who have not been received a vaccine.

UTEP said those who have already completed the consent and questionnaire need to check their emails. They should have received an email Tuesday afternoon with a link to complete the CDC questionnaire and schedule an appointment online.

An appointment is required in order to receive a vaccination. No walk-ins will be accepted.

If you have not completed the consent and questionnaire or are not sure if you have, you will have to fill out the questionnaire at vaccinequestionnaire.utep.edu by 9 a.m. Wednesday.

You will then receive an email Wednesday afternoon to complete the CDC questionnaire and schedule your vaccination appointment.

UTEP said it receives a vaccine allocation from the Department of State Health Services each week.

If the university does not have enough vaccines to meet the demand for this week and you do not receive an email to schedule an appointment, you will receive one in the coming weeks.