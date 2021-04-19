Preliminary data shows COVID-19 vaccines effective in children, local doctor says

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — With almost half of American adults 18 and up vaccinated with at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, next in line to get a vaccine are children, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Dr. Armando Meza, chief of Infectious Diseases with Texas Tech Physicians of El Paso, said the data from Pfizer and Moderna is still being studied and so far there is no reason for any concerns.

He explained that children’s immune system is different from adult immune systems and he believes the vaccine looks even more promising for kids.

“The decision for individual cases, for individual children, is based on their particular medical conditions,” Meza said. “If you have a healthy child who has no issues and is not taking any medications, this vaccine should be perfectly acceptable and safe and efficacious. If there is any particular concern from any particular individual, I think that this decision should be adjusted.”

In Texas and New Mexico, teenagers 16 and older are already eligible to take the COVID-19 vaccine, but trials for Pfizer have already shown that the vaccine is effective in protecting young teens as well.

