More vaccines, more questions: Can you mix different vaccines?

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – With Johnson&Johnson added to the list of available vaccines, local experts answer what would happen if you received two different vaccine brands and how effective are they against the variants.

Dr. Armando Meza, chief of infectious diseases at Texas Tech University Health and Sciences Center of El Paso explained we shouldn’t be mixing different vaccine brands.

He says when you receive the first dose you should continue with the second dose of the same bran d of vaccine, but in case of Johnson&Johnson vaccine you will need only one dose.

He explained all three vaccines are quite similar, but still do have differences in their structure.

He said, according to the Center for Disease Control and Prevention, it is recommended to choose only one brand because there is no data available on what happens if we mix them. To prevent unwanted side affects he says the vaccine should be administered as prescribed.

“I think that the last thing you want to get is getting two vaccines and not knowing which one you were allergic to and to which you had the most side effects,” said Dr. Meza, also referring to people who are more prone to having side effects and allergic reactions.

With the existing variants of COVID-19 in the world, he said so far there is no evidence that the available vaccines are any less affective to fight those variants.

However, he said, the CDC is on a lookout.

Dr. Jagdish Khubchandani, public health professor at New Mexico State University said, in case of new emerging variants the existing vaccines we have would be easier to redevelop because of the new technology used to create them.

“In previous vaccines we used to kill the viruses and then inject them into people, now what we have taken is parts of the virus, redeveloped them and manipulated them,” explained Dr. Khubchandani adding these particles are RNAs that can be “reprogrammed easily.”

He said if the vaccines needed redevelopment, it would be a matter of months before they are ready.

Dr. Meza says with the emergence of a new vaccine we could be seeing a shorter wait before we go back to the so-called “new normal,” however, it is not the time to let our guards down.