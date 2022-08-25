EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Immunize El Paso announced Thursday a total of 300 Novavax Covid-19 vaccines were received at Immunize El Paso clinics.

According to Immunize El Paso, Novavax is a Covid-19 vaccine, not a booster. It’s different from the other three available Covid-19 vaccines from makers Moderna, Pfizer and Johnson and Johnson.

Immunize El Paso also say that Novavax is produced more like traditional vaccines, like Hepatitis B or HPV vaccines.

The FDA recently authorized Novavax for ages 12–17.

Novavax was one of the original participants in the U.S. government’s race to develop a covid vaccine in 2020, receiving $1.8 billion in taxpayer funding from operation warp speed.

To learn more about vaccines or to set up an appointment, click here.

For local and breaking news, sports, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE KTSM 9 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store