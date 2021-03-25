Facebook launching new Vaccine Finder Tool to help connect Texans with available vaccines

El Paso, Texas (KTSM) — Facebook is launching a new Vaccine Finder Tool, which could play a key role in connecting countless Texans with available vaccine doses. This comes less than a week after Texas announced COVID-19 vaccinations will be opening up to all adults starting on Monday.

The new tool will allow users to search for locations and make an appointment directly from their News Feeds.

Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg announced his plans to help get people vaccinated against COVID-19 last week.

Some of the ways that the campaign is trying to help people learn more about COVID-19 vaccines is through:

Vaccine Finder Tool: Will help find where and when you can get a COVID-19 vaccine, Facebook is partnering with Boston Children’s Hospital to launch a Vaccine Finder tool that helps users find nearby locations that offer the vaccine. Users can search for vaccine locations and make an appointment directly from their News Feeds. Users will also be able to see whether the locations nearest to them have vaccines available.

Vaccinated Profile Picture Frame: Research shows that social norms can have a major effect on attitudes and behaviors related to health, so in partnership with the CDC, Facebook is launching new profile picture frame options so users can show their support for COVID-19 vaccines, as well as tools to share with friends and family that they have been vaccinated.

Vaccine Trends: Providing public officials with real-time aggregate trends in COVID-19 vaccinations, intent to get vaccinated and reasons for hesitancy to inform equitable vaccine rollout.

Crowdtangle Display: Facebook is also making it easy to track how COVID-19 vaccine information is being spread on social media through CrowdTangle's COVID-19 Live Displays. Publishers, global aid organizations, journalists and others can access real-time, global streams of vaccine-related posts on Facebook, Instagram and Reddit in 34 languages.

Instagram is also coming out with a new feature that will also help people access reliable information from trusted health experts. It’s an information center that’ll help people discover the latest information about the virus from local health ministries and the World Health Organization.