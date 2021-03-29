All adult Texans eligible for vaccine, 21% of El Pasoans fully vaccinated so far

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Starting Monday, all adult Texans are eligible for COVID-19 vaccine and the city of El Paso continues its efforts to vaccinate the community.

According to the city officials, more than 70 percent of El Pasoans older than 65 have been fully vaccinated so far and 21 percent of the adult population over 16 have been fully vaccinated.

The city currently has 300,000 El Pasoans registered for the vaccine and more are expected as eligibility opens up. El Paso Fire Department Chief Mario D’Agostino said that the efforts will continue by administering vaccines in order according to the list.

“We’ll be continuing just like we have these past weeks. We get the vaccines in and we get them into arms, that’s been our priority from the beginning,” said Chief D’Agostino.

He said the city has not yet been informed whether the state of Texas will start allocating an increased number of vaccines, but they are expecting more in the following weeks.

As of right now, Chief D’Agostino said that the first-come, first-serve vaccine administrations will not be available yet, but are planned for the future once the waitlist shrinks.

“Once we get over that list and we’re further into the vaccination process, then I can see where that will come on, but until we start receiving enough vaccinations and we’re able to take care of everyone who is on that list, we will not be able to go into that direction,” explained D’Agostino.

The El Paso County is expected to receive more than 18,300 vaccine doses the week of March 29, according to Texas Department of State Health Services.