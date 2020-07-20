COVID-19 vaccine yields promising results, says research team at Oxford University

In this handout photo released by the University of Oxford a volunteer participates in the vaccine trial in Oxford, England on July 7, 2020. Scientists at Oxford University say their experimental coronavirus vaccine has been shown in an early trial to prompt a protective immune response in hundreds of people who got the shot. In research published Monday July 20, 2020 in the journal Lancet, scientists said that they found their experimental COVID-19 vaccine produced a dual immune response in people aged 18 to 55. (University of Oxford via AP)

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The University of Oxford’s COVID-19 vaccine is spreading hope throughout the scientific community as cases continue to soar in the U.S.

According to the BBC, the vaccine thus far seems safe and triggers a response from the immune system but scientists remain cautiously optimistic as larger trials are underway.

The vaccine is called ChAdOx1 nCoV-19 and made using a genetically-engineered virus that causes a cold in chimpanzees. Scientists report the virus has been “heavily-modified” to prevent causing infection in humans and to physically resemble a coronavirus – specifically the spike-shaped protein that gives the virus its name.

The spike protein, or corona, is the structure that invades human cells with the virus, and scientists say the body’s immune system can learn how to combat COVID-19 once it is introduced via the vaccine.

COVID-19 vaccines are being developed at unprecedented speeds throughout the globe, and scientists concur that neutralizing antibodies can overthrow the virus by inducing T-cells and antibodies.

According to the University of Oxford, 1,077 who were given the vaccine began producing antibodies and T-cells a few weeks after the injection.

T-cells – a type of white blood cell integral to the immune system that develops from stem cells found in bone marrow – peaked in those who received the vaccine two weeks after vaccination. Researchers report that antibody levels reached their apex after about three weeks.

The vaccine is still undergoing clinical trials, and scientists say there is not yet enough data to determine how long the elevated levels of T-cells and antibodies could last, even though the Oxford study reports 90 percent of recipients produced neutralizing antibodies after one dose of the vaccine.

Professor Andrew Pollard, who is part of the University of Oxford’s research group, told the BBC the results are promising and that scientists seek to maximize the vaccine’s efficacy while also mitigating side effects.

For example, 70 percent of participants in the recent trial reported fever or headache that scientists are confident can be managed with painkillers like Tylenol.

Oxford’s trial is expanding to other countries to determine how effective the vaccine is. The U.K. has a very low level of COVID-19 infection, and the larger trial will involve 30,000 U.S. participants, 2,000 in South Africa, and 5,000 in Brazil.

Scientists are hopeful a vaccine will be proven effective by the end of the year but stress that does not mean the vaccine will not be widely available at that time.