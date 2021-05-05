COVID-19 update: Hospitalizations see decrease

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — On Wednesday, the City of El Paso Department of Health reported 11 new coronavirus-related deaths. There are 39 deaths under review, according to the city.

The deaths did not occur on the same day, rather over a period of nearly seven months.

The Health Department also reported 46 new cases, as well as one additional case which is part of the delayed local result issued by the State to the Department of Public Health. The case is from a test conducted during the 2021 CDC Week 17. We are currently in CDC Week 18.

There are 2,096 active cases. Health officials advised that 129,732 individuals have recovered from COVID-19.

There are 138 hospitalizations, which is a decrease of nine from Tuesday’s data. 42 in the ICU, another decrease of three and 26 on ventilators, a decrease of seven.

Visit epstrong.org to view more detailed COVID-19 data.

For local and breaking news, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE KTSM 9 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.





