COVID-19 update: Hospitalizations and active cases see decrease

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — On Thursday, the City of El Paso Department of Health reported 153 hospitalizations, which is a decrease of 20 from Wednesday’s data.

48 are on ICU and 30 are on ventilators, both categories saw a decrease of three from the day before.

Active cases are at 2,407, which is also dropped by 24 from Wednesday, and there are 128,925 recovered cases.

As far as other data, 174 new positive cases were announced, which brings the total amount of cases to 133,982.

13 new deaths were also reported and 48 deaths are under review, according to the city.

These deaths do not occur on the same day, but rather over a period of certain weeks and months. More details to come.

Visit epstrong.org to view more detailed COVID-19 data