COVID-19 update: Active cases at 2,258, 61 new cases

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — On Monday, the City of El Paso Department of Health reported one new coronavirus-related death.

The male patient in his 70s had underlying health conditions

The Health Department also reported 61 new cases, as well as four additional cases which are part of the delayed local results issued by the State to the Department of Public Health were also reported. The results are from the tests conducted during the 2021 CDC Week 17. We are currently in CDC Week 18.

There are 2,258 active cases. Health officials advised that 129,479 individuals have recovered from COVID-19.

Visit epstrong.org to view more detailed COVID-19 data.

For local and breaking news, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE KTSM 9 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.