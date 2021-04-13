COVID-19 update: 99 new cases, 1 new death

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — On Tuesday, the City of El Paso Department of Health reported one new coronavirus-related death.

According to the city, deaths do not happen on the same day, rather over a period of months.

The female patient in her 60s had underlying health conditions.

The Health Department also reported 99 new cases, as well as three additional cases which are part of the delayed local results issued by the State to the Department of Public Health. The results are from the tests conducted during the 2021 CDC Weeks 13 and 14. We are currently in CDC Week 15.

Hospitalizations saw an increase from Monday. The city reporting 179 hospitalizations, which is an increase of 19 from Monday’s data. There was also an increase of three with 89 on ICU, and an increase of two with 34 on ventilators.



Visit epstrong.org to view more detailed COVID-19 data