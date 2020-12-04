COVID-19 Update: 8 new virus deaths, 304 new cases in Dona Ana County

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — On Thursday, the New Mexico Department of Health reported 44 new virus deaths in New Mexico related to COVID-19, with eight of those coming from Dona Ana County.

All patients were hospitalized. They include a man in his 50s, a man in his 60s, a man and a woman in their 70s and three men and one woman in their 80s. One of the 80-year-old men was a patient at the New Mexico State Veterans Home in Truth or Consequences.

The total number of deaths of New Mexico residents related to COVID-19 is now 1,673.

As of Thursday, New Mexico has now had a total of 102,862 COVID-19 cases, with 1,908 new cases and 947 individuals reported to be hospitalized.

There were 304 new COVID-19 cases in Doña Ana County, 37 new cases in Lincoln County and 37 new cases in Otero County.

To see detailed COVID-19 information for New Mexico, visit the New Mexico COVID-19 dashboard at https://cvprovider.nmhealth.org/public-dashboard.html.

