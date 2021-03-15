COVID-19 update: 8 new virus deaths, 135 new cases

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — On Monday, the City of El Paso Department of Health reported eight new coronavirus-related deaths, bringing the total number of coronavirus-related deaths to 2,254.

Deaths did not occur on the same day, rather over a period of more than four months, according to the city.

All eight patients had underlying health conditions. They include two males in their 50s, one male in his 60s, one female in her 70s, three males in their 70s and one female in her 80s.

The Health Department also reported 135 new cases, as well as 50 additional cases which are part of the delayed local results issued by the State to the Department of Public Health. The results are from the tests conducted during the CDC (2020 Week) 50, 51, 52 and (2021 Weeks) 5, 6, 7, 8 and 10. We are currently in CDC Week 11.

There are 3,698 active cases. Health officials advised that 120,775 individuals have recovered from COVID-19.

Visit epstrong.org to view more detailed COVID-19 data.