COVID-19 update: 7 new virus deaths, 108 new cases

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — On Friday, the City of El Paso Department of Health reported seven new coronavirus-related deaths, bringing the total number of coronavirus-related deaths to 2,321.



These deaths did not occur on the same day, rather over a period of weeks and months. More details to come.

The Health Department also reported 108 new cases, bringing the cumulative number of cases to 127,661.

There are 2,725 active cases. Health officials advised that 122,406 individuals have recovered from COVID-19.

There are 251 hospitalizations. 94 in the ICU, and 57 are on ventilators.

More details to come



Visit epstrong.org to view more detailed COVID-19 data.