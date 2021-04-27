COVID-19 update: 6 new deaths, 73 new cases

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — On Monday, the City of El Paso Department of Health reported six new coronavirus-related deaths, bringing the total number of coronavirus-related deaths to 2,518.

These deaths did not occur on the same day, rather over a period of six months.

All six patients had underlying conditions. They include one male in his 30s, one male in his 60s, one female in her 70s, two females in their 80s and one female in her 90s.

The Health Department also reported 72 new cases, bringing the cumulative number of cases to 133,533. Two additional cases which are part of the delayed local results issued by the State to the Department of Public Health were also reported. The results are from the tests conducted during the 2021 CDC Week 16. We are currently in CDC Week 17.

There are 2,335 active cases. Health officials advised that 128,555 individuals have recovered from COVID-19.

Visit epstrong.org to view more detailed COVID-19 data.

