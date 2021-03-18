COVID-19 update: 40 new virus deaths, 125 new cases

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — On Thursday, the City of El Paso Department of Health reported 40 new coronavirus-related deaths, bringing the total number of coronavirus-related deaths to 2,315.



These deaths did not occur on the same day, rather over a period of more than eight months.

All 40 patients had underlying health conditions. They include three males in their 40s, one female in her 40s, three females in their 50s, four males in their 50s, five males in their 60s, three females in their 60s, four males in their 70s, three females in their 70s, seven females in their 80s, five males in their 80s, one male in his 90s and one female in her 90s.

The Health Department also reported 125 new cases, as well as 10 additional cases which are part of the delayed local results issued by the State to the Department of Public Health. The results are from the tests conducted during the CDC Weeks 5, 10 and 11. We are currently in CDC Week 11.

There are 3,040 active cases. Health officials advised that 121,970 individuals have recovered from COVID-19.

There are 247 hospitalizations. 89 in the ICU, and 56 are on ventilators.

Visit epstrong.org to view more detailed COVID-19 data.