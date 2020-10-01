COVID-19 update: 3 new virus deaths; 211 new cases

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — El Paso is closing in on 4,000 active COVID-19 cases, the highest number since mid-August, when the City reached its peak of active cases.

On Thursday, the City of El Paso Department of Health reported three new COVID-19-related deaths, bring the total to 524. All three patients had underlying health conditions. They include one female in her 80s, one female in her 90s and one male in his 90s.

The Health Department reported 211 new cases, and nine additional weeks-old cases that are part of the delayed local results issued by the State.

The results are from the tests conducted during the CDC Weeks 39 and 40.

There are 3,812 active cases, 178 people are currently hospitalized and 72 are in the ICU.

There have been a total of 24,666 cases; 20,212 individuals have recovered from COVID-19.

For a detailed look at COVID-19 date for El Paso, visit the City’s COVID Dashboard at epstrong.com.