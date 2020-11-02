COVID-19 update: 3 new virus deaths, 1,143 new cases

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — The City of El Paso Department of Health reported three new virus-related deaths on Monday, bringing the City’s total number of coronavirus-related deaths to 605.

All three patients had underlying health conditions. They include a man and a woman in their 60s and a woman in her 70s.

The Health Department also reported 1,143 new cases, as well as 280 weeks-old cases that are part of the delayed local results issued by the State. The results are from the tests conducted during the CDC Weeks 41, 42, 43 and 44. We are currently in CDC Week 45.

There are 18,438 active cases, according to the City. The number of hospitalizations and number of individuals in the ICU was not available.

Health officials advised that 32,229 individuals have recovered from COVID-19.

For a detailed look at COVID-19 data, visit the City of El Paso’s COVID dashboard at epstrong.org.

