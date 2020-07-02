1  of  2
COVID-19 update: 265 new cases, 1 new death
Coronavirus

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Another large spike in COVID-19 cases was announced Thursday by health officials.

There were 265 new cases and one new death added to El Paso’s count. The latest victim was a woman in her 80s with underlying medical conditions.

Hospitalizations also continue increase.

“The consistent jump in positive cases lately is alarming, and calls for everybody to once again devote themselves to strictly practice the recommended safety precautions to slow the spread in our community,” said City-County Local Health Authority Dr. Hector Ocaranza. “While the Fourth of July is fast approaching we want to remind the community that social gatherings of more than ten people are prohibited. Again, I ask you to limit going out, but if you must go out please practice social distancing, wear a face cover, frequently wash your hands with soap and water and if you’re feeling even mildly under the weather stay home.”

El Paso COVID-19 cases by the numbers

  • Total number of positive cases: 6,389
  • Total deaths: 132
  • Number of recoveries: 4,034
  • Currently infected: 2,223
  • In the hospital: 180
  • In the ICU: 74
  • On ventilators: 30

