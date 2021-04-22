COVID-19 update: 137 new cases, 2 deaths

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — On Thursday, the City of El Paso Department of Health reported two new coronavirus-related deaths, bringing the total number of coronavirus-related deaths to 2,506.
These deaths did not occur on the same day, rather over a period of nearly one month.
Both patients had underlying health conditions. They include one male in his 50s and one female in her 70s.
The Health Department also reported 137 new cases, as well as eight additional cases which are part of the delayed local results issued by the State to the Department of Public Health. The results are from the tests conducted during the CDC (2020 Weeks) 41, 46 and (2021 Weeks) 15 and 16. We are currently in CDC Week 16.
Health officials advised that 127,883 individuals have recovered from COVID-19. There are 2,518 active cases.
Visit epstrong.org to view more detailed COVID-19 data