COVID-19 update: 108 new cases, 4 new deaths

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — On Friday, the City of El Paso Department of Health reported 108 new positive cases, bringing the cumulative number of cases to 134,092.

18 additional cases which are part of the delayed local results issued by the State to the Department of Public Health were also reported. The results are from the tests conducted during the 2021 CDC Weeks 16 and 17. We are currently in CDC Week 17.

There are 2,337 active cases. Health officials advised that 129,104 individuals have recovered from COVID-19.

Four new coronavirus-related deaths were also reported.

All four patients had underlying conditions. They include one male in his 50s, two males in their 90s and one female in her 90s.

These deaths did not occur on the same day, rather over a period of nearly two months.

Visit epstrong.org to view more detailed COVID-19 data.

