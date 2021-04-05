COVID-19 update: 1 new virus deaths, 126 new cases

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — On Monday, the City of El Paso Department of Health reported one new coronavirus-related deaths, bringing the total number of coronavirus-related deaths to 2,425.

These deaths did not occur on the same day, rather over a period of weeks and months. More details to come. 

The Health Department also reported 126 new cases, bringing the cumulative number of cases to 130,250.

There are 2,129 active cases. Health officials advised that 125,537 individuals have recovered from COVID-19.

There are 152 hospitalizations. 60 in the ICU, and 46 are on ventilators.

More details to come

Visit epstrong.org to view more detailed COVID-19 data 

