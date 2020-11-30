COVID-19 Update: 1 new virus death, 167 new cases in Doña Ana County

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — On Sunday, the New Mexico Department of Health reported 13 new virus-related deaths in the State, with one of those in Doña Ana County.

The patient was hospitalized and had underlying conditions. The patient was a woman in her 70s, who was a resident of the Calibre Sagecrest Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Las Cruces.

That brings the total number of COVID-19-related deaths in Doña Ana County to 184 and 1,540 in New Mexico.

The Health Department also reported 167 new cases in Doña Ana County and 16 new cases in Lincoln County and 28 new cases in Otero County. In total, there have been a total of 13,356 COVID-19 cases in Doña Ana County, 778 cases in Lincoln County and 1,399 cases in Otero County. Statewide, there has been a total of 95,417 COVID-19 cases.

On Wednesday, the State of New Mexico will use a color-coded tier system that will determine what businesses can begin to re-open from a recent statewide shutdown. Red is the most dire code, with a case incidence rate greater than eight cases per 100,000 inhabitants and an average percent of positive COVID-19 test results greater than 5 percent.

To get to the green code, which is the best position for a county to be in, it must have a case incidence rate of no greater than eight cases per 100,000 inhabitants and an average percent of positive COVID-19 test results that is equal to or less than than 5 percent.

Doña Ana County’s positivity rate is 22.20 percent with 113.60 cases per 100,000 (averages from Nov. 10 to Nov. 23). Otero County’s positivity rate is 15.80 percent with 52.80 cases per 100,000 and Lincoln County’s positivity rate is 24.60 percent with 79.80 cases per 100,000.

Currently, every county in the state is in the red zone.

To view detailed COVID-19 data, visit the New Mexico COIVD-19 dashboard at https://cvprovider.nmhealth.org/public-dashboard.html.

