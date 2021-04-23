COVID-19 update: 1 new death, 81 positive cases

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — On Friday, the City of El Paso Department of Health reported one new coronavirus-related deaths, bringing the total number of coronavirus-related deaths to 2,507.
These deaths did not occur on the same day, rather over a period of weeks and months. More details to come.
The Health Department also reported 81 new cases, bringing the cumulative number of cases to 133,120.
There are 2,429 active cases. Health officials advised that 128,055 individuals have recovered from COVID-19.
More details to come
Visit epstrong.org to view more detailed COVID-19 data