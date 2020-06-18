COVID-19 kills woman in her 30s with no underlying medical conditions; 6 new deaths announced

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The number of COVID-19 cases and deaths shot up again Thursday morning.

El Paso reported 89 new cases and six new deaths, according to the City/County data page.

There are now 4,088 cases and 119 deaths. The number of people in the hospital also surpassed 100.

The City identified the latest victims as:

A woman in her 30s, with no underlying health conditions

A man in his 50s, with underlying conditions

Two men in their 70s, with underlying conditions

A woman in her 80s, with underlying conditions

A man in his 80s, with underlying conditions

“Every time we report a death, it should bring about a sorrow in each of us. My worst fear is that we as a community become numb to danger of this virus,” said Dr. Hector Ocaranza, City/County Local Health Authority. “The continuing increase in cases and today’s reported deaths should remind everyone that we need to adhere to the protective measures of limiting your outings, wearing a face covering and washing your hands often with soap and water.”

El Paso COVID-19 cases by the numbers