COVID-19 kills woman in her 30s with no underlying medical conditions; 6 new deaths announced

by: KTSM Staff

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The number of COVID-19 cases and deaths shot up again Thursday morning.

El Paso reported 89 new cases and six new deaths, according to the City/County data page.

There are now 4,088 cases and 119 deaths. The number of people in the hospital also surpassed 100.

The City identified the latest victims as:

  • A woman in her 30s, with no underlying health conditions
  • A man in his 50s, with underlying conditions
  • Two men in their 70s, with underlying conditions
  • A woman in her 80s, with underlying conditions
  • A man in his 80s, with underlying conditions

“Every time we report a death, it should bring about a sorrow in each of us. My worst fear is that we as a community become numb to danger of this virus,” said Dr. Hector Ocaranza, City/County Local Health Authority. “The continuing increase in cases and today’s reported deaths should remind everyone that we need to adhere to the protective measures of limiting your outings, wearing a face covering and washing your hands often with soap and water.”

El Paso COVID-19 cases by the numbers

  • Total number of positive cases: 4,088
  • Total deaths: 119
  • Number of recoveries: 3,023
  • Currently infected: 946
  • In the hospital: 101
  • In the ICU: 55
  • On ventilators: 25

