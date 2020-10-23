COVID-19 hospitalizations reach record high in El Paso, 969 new cases reported

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — El Paso reached another COVID-19 high, this time with hospitalizations.

The City of El Paso Department of Health on Friday reported four deaths, bringing the total number of virus-related deaths in El Paso to 571.

All four patients had underlying health conditions. They include: one male in his 50s, one male in his 60s and two females in their 60s.

The Health Department reported 969 new cases, as well as 269 weeks-old that are part of the delayed local results issued by the State. The results are from the tests conducted during the CDC Weeks 40, 42 and 43. We are currently in CDC Week 43.

Hospitalizations again topped previous numbers — 678 hospitalizations were reported Friday, compared to the previous record of 578 reported in Wednesday. The number of patients in the ICU was 195 on Friday, another high for the City.

El Paso saw a week of COVID highs — the City of El Paso Department of Public Health reported 1,161 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday, a new record that prompted County officials to announce new restrictions.

Health officials said that 26,352 individuals have recovered from COVID-19.

For a detailed look at El Paso’s visit epstrong.org.

Latest Headlines