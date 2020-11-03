COVID-19 hospitalizations near 1,000, City reports 1,085 new cases

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Four new virus-related deaths were reported on Tuesday, bringing El Paso’s coronavirus death toll to 609.

All four patients had underlying health conditions. They include one female in her 60s, one female in her 80s, one male in his 80s and one male in his 90s.

The City of El Paso Department of Health reported 1,085 new COVID-19 cases, as well as 196 weeks-old cases that are part of the delayed local results issued by the State. The results are from tests conducted during the CDC Weeks 23, 41, 42, 43 and 44. We are currently in CDC Week 45.

There are 19,201 active cases, 998 hospitalizations and 293 individuals in the ICU

Health officials said that 32,723 individuals, or 58.7 percent, have recovered from COVID-19.

For a detailed look at El Paso’s COVID-19 data, visit epstrong.org.

