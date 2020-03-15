Breaking News
Health Department recommends schools stay closed until April 6

COVID-19 Education Task Force deployed throughout El Paso

Coronavirus

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — The Department of Public Health began deploying Education Taskforce members across the city Saturday to provide a proactive approach in the combat against the COVID-19 coronavirus.

More than a half dozen teams consisting of two educators began visiting local shopping centers, malls, and public transit hubs Saturday afternoon. The move came less than 24-hours after the City announced its first presumptive COVID-19 case in El Paso county.

“This is a small part of the larger plan we’ve been talking about for weeks, and a presumptive positive case was the trigger to be proactive in education and calming fears,” said Public Health Director Robert Resendes.

The specially trained educators will be answering questions and providing printed literature to help reduce the stress and anxiety many El Pasoans may be experiencing. The city is reminding residents that hoarding cleaning products and dry goods is creating undue stress and are urging residents to shop as they would before the pandemic was declared.

“We’ll being going out into the community as much as possible because it’s very important to talk to as many people as we can so that they can be informed and they can talk to their family members, their friends, to just spread as much news as possible,” said Task Force Educator Modinat Lawal.

DPH officials continue to urge residents to stay up-to-date with the latest information by following the City and DPH on Facebook and Twitter and by visiting www.EPHealth.com  or www.EPSalud.com for updates. Additionally, the 2-1-1 Texas information and Referral Center is available 24/7. Callers can dial 211 and select option 1 for more information.

More Local