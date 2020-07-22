COVID-19 courtships: How El Pasoans are navigating the new lust frontier

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Shakespeare tells us “to speak low if you speak love,” but that’s easier said than done in the age of mask-wearing, social distancing, and wonky WiFi amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Dating is more complicated than ever, and lovers are finding they not only have to speak-up about necessary safety measures, but also have to get creative when it comes to communicating and intimacy.

A recent survey by Everly reported one in four people between the ages of 21 and 30 broke quarantine to hook-up at some point in April.

Between the angst of isolation and steep competition, El Pasoans say their love lives have grown more complicated while trying to date in a dystopia.

“I tried holding out because of this quarantine but I can’t lose my men’s to someone else,” Alex, 29, tells KTSM 9 News. “Let’s just say condoms aren’t the only thing you have to bring.”

Alex says he’s been diligent, joining the 62 percent of survey respondents who reported taking extra precautions for hooking up during the pandemic.

“I check their temps and make them use hand sanitizer prior to walking into my place. And of course, they have to wear a mask.”

“Absolutely no kissing,” says Alex.

For many, the pandemic has compounded the pain of break-ups because people are unable to cope and get back out there the way they used to.

Josh, 34, says he and his boyfriend broke-up during the apex of the quarantine.

It’s been hard.

“I can’t go out with my friends to help get over him,” Josh tells KTSM 9 News. “Yes, I have a family and they are great – but it would be nice to meet a random cute guy at a bar and flirt a little. Maybe a lot.”

While some are making the conscious decision not to date while healing from a break-up amid the pandemic, others are putting themselves out there.

“My ex and I broke up back in November, and around March, I was finally ready to get back in the dating pool, then – BAM! Covid-19 put a stop to that,” one woman in her thirties, who wishes to remain anonymous, tells KTSM 9 News.

Daters are finding they must adapt their body language, flirtation style, and communication methods in this new landscape.

“I think I’ve been a little more reserved with the flirt behavior and goodnight kiss because COVID-19 is in the back of my mind,” she says.

Others dating during the pandemic say it’s a challenge because there is no more serendipity, and love, at first sight, is hard to achieve from home.

“The most challenging part of dating during a pandemic has been the way we meet,” one man who wishes to be anonymous, 32, tells KTSM 9 News.

He says that despite the prevalence of dating apps, he liked having the option of going out to socialize.

Remember the rush of possibility a night out once offered?

According to the dater, he says the pandemic has taught him patience when it comes to dating and it has also given him the opportunity to get to know himself better.

“It has taught me lessons in patience and compassion with the other person and myself,” he says.

“It is possible we’re reversing the negative effects of online dating by actually getting to know ourselves?” he wonders.

For Abram, 41, it’s all about being self-aware.

“I think the most important thing is not going on dates if you’re feeling symptoms,” he tells KTSM 9 News.

“I’ve been on a couple of dates, but also I’m not scared of the disease. I wear my mask when I need to and just hope for the best.”

For Priscilla, 23, love has been found in unlikely places that underscores love’s ability to triumph – not conquer.

A love that elevates.

When thinking back to early March when she and her partner first hit it off, she is overcome with affection and how perfect the couple’s first kiss was.

“How I wish I was a drunk bystander the moment we first allowed ourselves to kiss,” Priscilla tells KTSM 9 News.

“How I wish I could see from a third-person point of view the moment we diminished the walls we had built – when we finally allowed ourselves to gratify our impulses.”

Social and physical expressions of affection have been challenging for couples like Priscilla and her partner during the quarantine.

Some couples like Andi, 24, and her boyfriend (who live apart) have taken the social distancing measures as an opportunity to verify whether distance makes the heart grow fonder.

Andi says it does.

“When we see each other in person, it’s great because we’re both so present and really look forward to that one-on-one time even though we talk during the day and play video games online,” Andi tells KTSM 9 News.

Andi and her boyfriend have been stepping-up their date nights by picking up decadent take-out from their favorite steakhouses and enjoying wine and a movie at home.

One woman in her twenties who was in a long-distance relationship with a woman overseas says the pandemic introduced the couple to virtual movie nights and other activities, but the lack of physical contact proved a challenge.

“One of the most important aspects in a long-distance relationship,” she says, “is having hope for future plans together.”

“We haven’t been able to see each other in seven months: to hug, kiss, or be there for each other when the pandemic affected both our job prospects.”

As couples new and old seek to keep love alive, one local entrepreneur is taking the guesswork out of COVID courtship.

Randol Trial is launching El Refinado, El Paso’s first all-inclusive dating venue designed to cater to couples.

El Refinado, which opens Friday in East El Paso offers traditional dinner-and-a-movie dates that are all about the romance.

“With restaurants operating at 50 percent capacity or less, and movie theaters closed, we’ve decided to host an all-inclusive date night venue in one place with gourmet catered meals and a black and white romance movie for couples to enjoy,” Trial tells KTSM 9 News.

A romantic, Trial says his and younger generations missed out on the old-school romance that vintage films and love songs champion.

Trial says dating is a much-needed event, whether the couple is testing the waters in a relationship or keeping the relationships alive.

An El Refinado date night includes assigning each couple a personal host or hostess to serve them for up to three and a half hours that includes unlimited snacks from local businesses, as well as BYOB options.

Dates can only be made by phone reservation (915-229-8064).

Couples across town are exploring ways to keep romance alive, while some singles are enjoying testing the waters from the comfort of their phones.

Ale, 21, said she tried dating in El Paso at the beginning of quarantine in March but eventually gave up and got on Tinder.

“I had the most fun when Tinder had the passport option for free,” she tells KTSM 9 News of the option to set a user’s geographic location to any part of the world, allowing people on different continents to connect.

“So you can be here in El Paso and texting people across the ocean,” says Ale.

Whether it’s getting to know someone virtually or through a social distance, lovers are continuing to challenge COVID-19’s negative impact on their romances.

On they go in their masks, to explore the lust frontier.