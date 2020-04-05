Breaking News
COVID-19 cases in Juarez jumps to 10

Coronavirus

JUAREZ, Mexico (KTSM) — Chihuahua State Health Officials say the number of confirmed COVID-19 infections in the city has jumped to 10 from eight on Saturday.

The number of cases in the State of Chihuahua increased overall to 17 according to Chihuahua Health Department Director Dr. Arturo Valenzuela Zorilla. There are five positive cases in Chihuahua City, one in Cuahutemoc and one in Ojinaga, Chihuahua.

The number of confirmed cases in Juarez represents a doubling of positive COVID-19 results in less than a week. As of March 30, Juarez only had four reported cases.

They are still investigating 28 suspicious cases in the State of Chihuahua and say two of the first Juarez patients to test positive for the virus are now recovered.

