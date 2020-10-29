County Judge Samaniego and community leaders to hold press conference in response to COVID surge

Coronavirus

by: KTSM Staff

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — El Paso County Judge Ricardo A. Samaniego, community leaders, hospital CEOs and health professionals will hold a news conference on Thursday to address the surge in COVID-19 cases in El Paso.

The news conference will be at 5 p.m.

KTSM 9 News will stream the conference on this page at that time.

