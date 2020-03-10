Coronavirus effects on local blood supply, gas prices

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Vitalant Blood Bank says supply is short amid Coronacirus fears and they’re reminding the public that giving blood is safe.

Vitalant is urging healthy people to donate blood in order to ensure local hospital patients have the lifesaving blood they need. According to the blood bank, they follow rigorous safety and disinfectant protocols at its donation centers and blood drives.

They say giving blood has no impact on your immune system.

“Everything is disinfected after every donor so they’re probably at less risk coming here than they are probably going to the grocery store,” said Carla Alexander, Marketing Manager with Vitalant.

They are currently in need of all blood types.

Gas Prices

The oil price was sparked by the Coronavirus pandemic could push gas prices below two dollars a gallon in the coming weeks.

According to USA Today, prices could be driven below the $2-a-gallon mark if COVID-19 fears continue and the global oil supply does not shrink. Right now, AAA is reporting El Paso drivers are paying on average $2.11 per gallon of regular gas, which is down 13-cents from a week ago.

In Las Cruces, the average price for regular gas is $2.20, down 12=cents from last week.