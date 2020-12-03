Health Department reports 27 new virus cases, including woman in her 40s

El Paso, Texas (KTSM) – The El Paso Health Department reported 545 new cases and 27 new deaths in the borderland. That number more than tripling from yesterday.

All patients had underlying health conditions. Patients included one woman in her 40s, two men and three women in their 50s, two men and five women in their 60s, six men and four women in their 70s, one man and two women in their 80s and on man in his 90s.

Health officials say these deaths happened between the third week of October and the last week of November.

The total number of deaths is now at 968.

In addition to the 545 new cases reported on Thursday the health department also reported 147 additional cases which are part of the delayed local result issued by the State to the Department of Public Health. The results are from the tests conducted during the CDC Weeks 39, 43, 45, 46, 47, 48 and 49. We are currently in CDC Week 49.

There are currently 37,586 active cases. Health officials said that 49,308 individuals have recovered from COVID-19, or 55.7 percent of all patients.

For a more detailed look at COVID-19 data, visit the City’s COVID-19 dashboard at epstrong.org.

