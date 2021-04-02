COVID-19 update: 5 new virus deaths, 154 new cases

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — On Friday, the City of El Paso Department of Health reported 154 new positive cases. This marks the third day in a row this week where cases reported are in triple digits. This brings the cumulative number of cases to 129,884.

As far as other data, five new coronavirus-related deaths were also reported, bringing the total number of coronavirus-related deaths to 2,413.

Deaths usually do not occur on the same day, rather over a period of weeks and months. More details to come.

There are 2,155 active cases. Health officials advised that 125,151 individuals have recovered from COVID-19.

Hospitalizations saw another decrease. There are 163 hospitalizations, a decrease of one from Thursday’s data. 55 in the ICU, also a decrease of 3, and 38 are on ventilators which remains the same from Thursday.

