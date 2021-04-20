COVID-19 update: 5 new deaths, more than 2,500 total deaths

Coronavirus

by: KTSM Staff

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — On Tuesday, the City of El Paso Department of Health reported five new coronavirus-related deaths, bringing the total number of coronavirus-related deaths to 2,504.

These deaths did not occur on the same day, rather over a period of nearly one month.

All five patients had underlying health conditions. They include one male in his 30s, one female in her 50s, two females in their 60s and one male in his 90s.

The Health Department also reported 232 new cases, bringing the cumulative number of cases to 132,686. Six additional cases which are part of the delayed local results issued by the State to the Department of Public Health were also reported. The results are from the tests conducted during the 2021 CDC Week 14 and 15.  We are currently in CDC Week 16.

There are 2,581 active cases. Health officials advised that 127,464 individuals have recovered from COVID-19.

Visit epstrong.org to view more detailed COVID-19 data.

