COVID-19 update: 4 new virus deaths, 126 new cases

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — On Tuesday, the City of El Paso Department of Health reported four new coronavirus-related deaths, bringing the total number of coronavirus-related deaths to 2,329.



These deaths did not occur on the same day, rather over a period of nearly four months, according to the city.

All four patients had underlying conditions. They include three females in their 70s and one male in his 80s.

The Health Department also reported 126 new cases, as well as 7 additional cases which are part of the delayed local results issued by the State to the Department of Public Health. The results are from the tests conducted during the CDC 2021 Weeks 8, 9 and 11. We are currently in CDC Week 12.

There are 2,394 active cases. Health officials advised that 123,308 individuals have recovered from COVID-19.

Visit epstrong.org to view more detailed COVID-19 data.