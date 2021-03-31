COVID-19 update: 17 new virus deaths, 277 new cases

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — On Wednesday, the City of El Paso Department of Health reported 17 new coronavirus-related deaths, bringing the total number of coronavirus-related deaths to 2,400.

These deaths did not occur on the same day, rather over a period of more than six months.

All 17 patients had underlying health conditions. They include one male in his 40s, two females in their 50s, three males in their 50s, one male in his 60s, four males in their 70s, two females in their 80s, two males in their 80s, one female in her 90s and one male in his 90s.

The Health Department also reported 277 new cases, which was an increase of 190 from Tuesday’s count. The cumulative amount of cases is now at 129,495.

Also reported were 9 additional cases which are part of the delayed local results issued by the State to the Department of Public Health. The results are from the tests conducted during the CDC 2021 Week 11 and 12. We are currently in CDC Week 13.

As far as other data, active cases jumped up to 2,027. Health officials advised that 124,896 individuals have recovered from COVID-19.

There are 176 hospitalizations. 61 in the ICU, and 40 are on ventilators.

Visit epstrong.org to view more detailed COVID-19 data