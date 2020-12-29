EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — The City of El Paso Department of Health reported one new virus-related death on Tuesday, bringing the City’s total number of coronavirus-related deaths to 1,426.

The patient had underlying health conditions. The male patient was in his 80s.

The Health Department also reported 280 new cases, as well as 21 additional cases that are part of the delayed local results issued by the State. The results are from the tests conducted during the CDC Weeks 43, 44, 46, 47, 48, 51 and 52. We are currently in CDC Week 53.

There are 35,024 active cases, according to the City. Health officials said that 60,664 individuals have recovered from COVID-19.

For a detailed look at COVID-19 data, visit the City of El Paso’s COVID dashboard at epstrong.org.

