Community testing for COVID-19 ending at Memorial Medical Center in Las Cruces

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico (KTSM) – Memorial Medical Center in Las Cruces says its community drive-thru COVID-19 testing is ending under the direction of the New Mexico Department of Health.

Testing will end after Friday, August 14, officials said.

Memorial Medical Center began testing on Sunday, March 22 and officials said over the last 143 days they have administered approximately 20,000 tests to residents of southern New Mexico and western Texas.

If you are in need of COVID-19 testing please contact the NMDOH or visit: https://cvprovider.nmhealth.org/directory.html to find other testing sites.