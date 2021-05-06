City reports 91 new cases, 7 new deaths

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — On Thursday, the City of El Paso Department of Health reported seven new coronavirus-related deaths, bringing the total number of coronavirus-related deaths to 2,559.

Deaths did not occur on the same day, rather over a period of weeks and months of about six months.

All seven patients had underlying health conditions. They include one female in her 50s, two males in their 70s, three females in their 70s and one male in his 90s.

The Health Department also reported 91 new cases, as wells as 12 additional case which are part of the delayed local results issued by the State to the Department of Public Health. The results are from the tests conducted during the 2021 CDC Weeks 16, 17 and 18. We are currently in CDC Week 18.

There are 2,027 active cases. Health officials advised that 129,900 individuals have recovered from COVID-19.

