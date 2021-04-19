City reports 77 new cases, 3 new virus deaths

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — On Monday, the City of El Paso Department of Health reported 77 new positive, bringing the total amount of cases to 132,448.

Active cases are 2,525 and 127,288 people have are deemed recovered from the virus, according to the city.

El Paso is just below the 2,500 mark as three new virus-related deaths were also reported, which brings the total amount of deaths at 2,499.

These deaths do not occur on the same day, rather over a period of weeks or months, according to the city. More details to come.

Hospitalizations decrease to 165, as well as those on ICU at 50. The category for those on ventilators increased by one from Sunday’s data.

