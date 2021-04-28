City reports 236 new cases, 4 new deaths

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — On Wednesday, the City of El Paso Department of Health reported 236 new cases, bringing the total number of cases to 133,790.

21 additional cases which are part of the delayed local results issued by the State to the Department of Public Health were also reported. The results are from the tests conducted during the 2021 CDC Weeks 8, 15 and 16. We are currently in CDC Week 17.

Four new coronavirus-related deaths were also reported.

These deaths did not occur on the same day, rather over a period of nearly one month.

All four patients had underlying conditions. They include one male in his 40s, two males in their 50s and one male in her 90s.



There are 2,431 active cases. Health officials advised that 128,716 individuals have recovered from COVID-19.

Visit epstrong.org to view more detailed COVID-19 data.

For local and breaking news, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE KTSM 9 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.