City reports 209 new cases, 8 new virus deaths

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — On Thursday, the City of El Paso Department of Health reported 8 new coronavirus-related deaths, bringing the total number of coronavirus-related deaths to 2,408.

Deaths did not occur on the same day, rather over a period of about five months.

All eight patients had underlying health conditions. They include two males in their 60s, one male in his 70s, one female in her 70s, two males in their 80s, one female in her 80s and one male in his 90s.

The Health Department also reported 209 new cases, as well as 19 additional cases that are part of the delayed local results issued by the State to the Department of Public Health. The results are from the tests conducted during the CDC 2021 Week 12 and 13. We are currently in CDC Week 13.

There are 2,131 active cases. Health officials advised that 125,019 individuals have recovered from COVID-19.

As far as other data, hospitalizations saw another decrease. There are 164 hospitalizations, a decrease of 12 from Wednesday’s data. 58 in the ICU, also a decrease of 3, and 38 are on ventilators which is a decrease of two.

Visit epstrong.org to view more detailed COVID-19 data